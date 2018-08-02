Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (ETO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 293,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 6.8% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 117.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide opened at $25.23 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as aerospace and defense, banks, beverages, biotechnology, chemicals, commercial services and supplies, containers and packaging, diversified telecommunication services, electric utilities, electrical equipment, energy equipment and services, equity real estate investment trusts, food products, healthcare equipment and supplies, household durables, household products, industrial conglomerates, insurance, Internet and direct marketing retail, Internet software and services, machinery, metals and mining, personal products, pharmaceuticals, professional services, and road and rail.

