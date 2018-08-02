Royal Bank of Canada Has $870,000 Position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF (SCHO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 89,288 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 96,645 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF by 537.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 129,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,264 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 600,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 149,327 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF opened at $49.57 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0751 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st.

