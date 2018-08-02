Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Parkland Fuel (PKI) Price Target to C$35.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.79.

Parkland Fuel opened at C$34.82 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Parkland Fuel has a 1-year low of C$23.41 and a 1-year high of C$35.92.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. Parkland Fuel had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.28 billion.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

In other news, insider Richard Lorne Begg sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$575,316.00. Also, insider De Sande Patricia Van sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.95, for a total transaction of C$270,348.25.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as an independent marketer and distributor of fuels and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. Its Retails Fuels segment supplies and supports a network of 1,848 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, Race Trac, On the Run/Marché Express, Short Stop, Town Pantry, Dépanneur du Coin/Corner Store, Snack Express, Verve, and others brands, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

