Ross Stores (ROST) PT Set at $101.00 by Cowen

Cowen set a $101.00 price objective on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ROST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 45,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,699. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $89.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,701.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $15,216,322.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,566.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,268 shares of company stock worth $20,170,488. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8,064.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 137,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 168.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

