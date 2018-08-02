Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) VP Jason Conley Sells 5,000 Shares

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roper Technologies opened at $298.42 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.31 and a fifty-two week high of $312.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

