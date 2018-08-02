Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Tops $0.62

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00008165 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003464 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00378239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00187891 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023059 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012696 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000795 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,919,753 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

