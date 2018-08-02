Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 25,876 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 579,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,876 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $20,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 619,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,366,000 after purchasing an additional 94,107 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 559,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain opened at $35.30 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.67. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $41.53.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.5875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.33%.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $271,046.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $61,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $710,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

