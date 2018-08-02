Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Clean Harbors (CLH)

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $69.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Shares of Clean Harbors traded down $0.35, reaching $63.11, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,560. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 191.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $849.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.85 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.72%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Bouldin sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $129,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $441,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,032.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,852,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

