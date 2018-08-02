Robert W. Baird Raises Amgen (AMGN) Price Target to $179.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amgen from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.76.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen traded up $0.30, reaching $196.14, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 36,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a 52 week low of $163.31 and a 52 week high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $265,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,972 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.