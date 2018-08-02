Richard A. Maue Sells 13,150 Shares of Crane Co. (CR) Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) CFO Richard A. Maue sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $1,170,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.08. 221,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,314. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $71.23 and a 1-year high of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.
Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Crane’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crane by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 688,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,822,000 after acquiring an additional 132,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 66,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. DA Davidson set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.