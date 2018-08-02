Richard A. Maue Sells 13,150 Shares of Crane Co. (CR) Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) CFO Richard A. Maue sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $1,170,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.08. 221,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,314. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $71.23 and a 1-year high of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Crane’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 30.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crane by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 688,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,822,000 after acquiring an additional 132,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 66,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. DA Davidson set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.