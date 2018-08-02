RIB Software (RIB) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €19.25 ($22.65) price objective on RIB Software and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. equinet set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on RIB Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.92 ($30.49).

ETR RIB traded up €0.43 ($0.51) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €19.11 ($22.48). 236,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,804. RIB Software has a fifty-two week low of €11.43 ($13.45) and a fifty-two week high of €35.16 ($41.36).

RIB Software SE designs, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

