Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

REXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty opened at $31.30 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.20). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $51.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 17,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $569,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,555.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 128.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth about $286,000.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 158 properties with approximately 19.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

