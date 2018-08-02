RevolverCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22.00 (XRE)

RevolverCoin (CURRENCY:XRE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. RevolverCoin has a total market cap of $118,300.00 and $22.00 worth of RevolverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RevolverCoin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One RevolverCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001683 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002838 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000141 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About RevolverCoin

RevolverCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 28th, 2016. RevolverCoin’s total supply is 23,005,602 coins. RevolverCoin’s official Twitter account is @RevolverCoin . The official website for RevolverCoin is revolvercoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XRE uses its own algorithm, X11Evo. “

RevolverCoin Coin Trading

RevolverCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolverCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolverCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RevolverCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

