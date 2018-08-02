Revlon (REV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Revlon (NYSE:REV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.60 million. On average, analysts expect Revlon to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Revlon alerts:

REV opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Revlon has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.46.

REV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.