Reviewing Intl Cons Airl/S (ICAGY) and easyJet (EJTTF)

Intl Cons Airl/S (OTCMKTS: ICAGY) and easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Intl Cons Airl/S alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Intl Cons Airl/S and easyJet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intl Cons Airl/S 2 3 1 0 1.83 easyJet 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Intl Cons Airl/S and easyJet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intl Cons Airl/S 12.18% 80.31% 18.11% easyJet N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Intl Cons Airl/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Intl Cons Airl/S pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. easyJet does not pay a dividend. Intl Cons Airl/S pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Intl Cons Airl/S has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, easyJet has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intl Cons Airl/S and easyJet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intl Cons Airl/S $25.95 billion 0.29 $2.26 billion $5.81 3.17 easyJet $6.40 billion 1.36 $386.55 million N/A N/A

Intl Cons Airl/S has higher revenue and earnings than easyJet.

Summary

Intl Cons Airl/S beats easyJet on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intl Cons Airl/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands. As of February 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 547 aircraft flying to 268 destinations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Intl Cons Airl/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intl Cons Airl/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.