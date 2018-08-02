Reviewing Digital Ally (DGLY) and CalAmp (CAMP)

Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Digital Ally has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Digital Ally and CalAmp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally 0 1 1 0 2.50 CalAmp 0 3 5 0 2.63

Digital Ally presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.00%. CalAmp has a consensus price target of $26.71, indicating a potential upside of 17.53%. Given Digital Ally’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than CalAmp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digital Ally and CalAmp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally $12.77 million 1.40 -$12.25 million ($1.50) -1.67 CalAmp $365.91 million 2.19 $16.61 million $0.92 24.71

CalAmp has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Ally. Digital Ally is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CalAmp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Ally and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally -108.35% -531.26% -75.46% CalAmp 7.45% 17.26% 7.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Digital Ally shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CalAmp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CalAmp beats Digital Ally on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points. The company also provides VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car and body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording; and Digital Ally, a suite of data management Web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information. In addition, its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution, including cloud-based fleet management and driver monitoring/training applications; and FleetVU Manager, a Web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring. The company sells its products through direct sales and third-party distributors. Digital Ally, Inc. is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless networking products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, and fixed and mobile wireless gateways and routers; telematics cloud platform applications; and software as a service applications. The company sells its products and services to customers in the transportation, government, construction, and automotive markets through direct sales organization, a network of licensees, and sales representatives, as well as through Websites and digital presence. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

