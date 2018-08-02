Reviewing Baidu (BIDU) and Synacor (SYNC)

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Baidu has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synacor has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Baidu and Synacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 27.11% 20.16% 9.39% Synacor -3.75% -12.52% -6.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.5% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Synacor shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Synacor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baidu and Synacor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $13.03 billion 6.07 $2.81 billion $8.06 28.30 Synacor $140.03 million 0.50 -$9.77 million ($0.27) -6.67

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Synacor. Synacor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Baidu and Synacor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 6 14 1 2.76 Synacor 0 2 0 0 2.00

Baidu presently has a consensus price target of $295.69, indicating a potential upside of 29.65%. Synacor has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Synacor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synacor is more favorable than Baidu.

Summary

Baidu beats Synacor on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps. It also provides Baijiahao, a publisher platform for content providers; Baidu Post Bar, a social media platform; Haokan Videos, an online short-form video aggregation platform; Baidu Knows, a knowledge sharing platform; Baidu Encyclopedia; Baidu Education, an online educational resources platform; Baidu Mobile Assistant, a mobile app marketplace; Baidu Mobile Guardian, a phone security software; DuerOS, a conversational artificial intelligence platform; Baidu Wallet, an online and mobile payment service; Baidu Consumer Credit, an installment payment service; Baidu Wealth Management, a wealth management service; Baidu Maps that offers services relating to locations and intelligent routing and navigation; Baidu Cloud Drive, a personal cloud service platform; and various mobile products and services. In addition, this segment offers online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, as well as Baidu Feed; Baidu Cloud, a public cloud computing platform; and Apollo, an open source autonomous driving platform. The iQIYI segment provides Internet video streaming services. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, such as Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration; and paid content and premium services. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

