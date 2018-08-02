Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (RH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (NYSE:RH) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7602773332498 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Raymond James cut Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.87.

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock opened at $132.45 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $164.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.32. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock had a negative return on equity of 683.40% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $557.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen Boone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $1,561,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,329.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $625,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,216.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,653 shares of company stock worth $7,916,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

