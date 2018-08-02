Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.6%.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of Restaurant Brands International traded down $0.27, hitting $63.64, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 2,153,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Golnar Khosrowshahi purchased 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.34 per share, with a total value of $342,127.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,127.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.