Research Frontiers, Inc. (REFR) Given $3.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Research Frontiers’ rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Research Frontiers an industry rank of 230 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

REFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Research Frontiers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Westpark Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of Research Frontiers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of Research Frontiers traded up $0.02, hitting $0.97, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 19,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,162. Research Frontiers has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.03.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 145.67% and a negative return on equity of 73.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Research Frontiers will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Research Frontiers (REFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.