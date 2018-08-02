Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Monro (MNRO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO):

7/31/2018 – Monro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

7/27/2018 – Monro was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Monro was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/25/2018 – Monro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

7/24/2018 – Monro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

7/14/2018 – Monro was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/13/2018 – Monro was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/13/2018 – Monro was given a new $67.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2018 – Monro was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of Monro traded up $2.30, reaching $69.50, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 14,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,389. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. Monro Inc has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Monro had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 837.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Monro by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

