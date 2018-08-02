Research Analysts Set Expectations for Eldorado Gold Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Monday, July 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

EGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $1.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.70 to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $865.47 million, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.18. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,166,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 680,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,281,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after buying an additional 962,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,641,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 873,469 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 92,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,353,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 581,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

