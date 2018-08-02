Repligen (RGEN) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.40 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. BidaskClub downgraded Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Repligen from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Repligen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Repligen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.86.

Repligen opened at $48.05 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Repligen has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $49.43.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. research analysts expect that Repligen will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Roy T. Eddleman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $4,874,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $85,606.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $325,855.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,531 shares of company stock valued at $12,561,406. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

