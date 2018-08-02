Rentokil Initial (RTO) Given Hold Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research note released on Wednesday. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RTO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, June 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 440 ($5.78) in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rentokil Initial to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 380 ($4.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 354.25 ($4.65).

Rentokil Initial traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.09), reaching GBX 320 ($4.20), during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 8,336,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,000. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 238.20 ($3.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 338.80 ($4.45).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.39%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

