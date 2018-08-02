ReneSola (SOL) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.03

Press coverage about ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ReneSola earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.1106198066216 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 4th.

ReneSola traded down $0.04, reaching $2.45, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . 22,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $91.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.09. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.80 million. equities analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

