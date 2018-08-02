Renault (RNO) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNO. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €96.78 ($113.86).

Shares of Renault opened at €95.21 ($112.01) on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

