Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) to announce sales of $2.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $11.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.29 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $12.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum traded down $0.48, reaching $89.53, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 7,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,270. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $97.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 12,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $1,210,758.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 4,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $392,658.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,633 over the last ninety days. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

