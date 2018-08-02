Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Position in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Biogen from $323.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $375.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.61.

Biogen opened at $344.06 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $249.17 and a 12-month high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 25.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

