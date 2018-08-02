Regency Centers (REG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.58, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Regency Centers updated its FY18 guidance to $3.75-$3.79 EPS.

Regency Centers traded down $0.03, reaching $63.60, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,014. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REG. ValuEngine raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.32.

In other Regency Centers news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $70,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

