Reed’s (REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.25 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Reed’s traded up $0.05, hitting $2.70, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,722. Reed’s has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.10.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

