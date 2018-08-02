REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday.

The analysts wrote, “We are maintaining our Buy rating on RedHill and our 12-month price target of $36.00 per ADS based on the average of two valuation methods: (1) price-sales multiple using 7x 2025 sales estimate discounted at 14%; and (2) price-earnings multiple analysis applying a 15x multiple to our 2025 estimated earnings also discounted at 14%. (1) commercial; (2) regulatory; (3) clinical; (4) partnership; (5) financial; and (6) intellectual property.””

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.96.

NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,591. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 726.64% and a negative return on equity of 114.27%. research analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About REDHILL BIOPHAR/S

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It commercializes and promotes gastrointestinal products in the United States. The company's pipeline includes various drug candidates that are in advanced clinical development stages, including three Phase III-stage programs.

