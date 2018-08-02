Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $416.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.46 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.97. 74,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.65. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $655,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,692,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

