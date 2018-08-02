Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers opened at $45.85 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $614.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.26. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $45.30 and a 1-year high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.01 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 1.65%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Guy J. Constant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.52 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $9,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 230.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

