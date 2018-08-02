Red Emperor Resources (RMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.50

Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 863072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.11 ($0.03).

Red Emperor Resources Company Profile

Red Emperor Resources NL identifies and explores for oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the block SC55 located in the Philippines. The company is based in West Perth, Australia.

