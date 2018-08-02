Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NCR (NCR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NCR (NYSE: NCR) recently:

7/30/2018 – NCR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NCR reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2018 results, wherein earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Revenues were mainly impacted by weakness in the ATM business and decline in Software License. The decline in ATM revenues was due to supply constraints owing to the company’s transition from 30 Series to 80 Series product line. Moreover, several large customer roll outs in the year-ago quarter led to a tough year-over-year comparison for POS sales. Shares underperformed the industry in the year to date period. However, going ahead, NCR’s continuous product launches, growing popularity of its self-service offerings and synergies from acquisitions are the catalysts.”

7/27/2018 – NCR had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – NCR was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – NCR was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/27/2018 – NCR was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating.

7/25/2018 – NCR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We don’t expect any major revelations this early in the process and given NCR’s methodical historical change practices, but expect the hardware divestiture drumbeats to continue regardless. In our view, at just 5x 2019E EV/EBITDA, any positive news would drive shares materially higher, although we acknowledge that ATM is likely to remain a lumpy drag until we get closer to year-end and the impending Windows 10 refresh over the next 24-30 months.””

7/24/2018 – NCR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NCR’s focus on growth of cloud segment and modernization of its Services business are proving to be worthy. It is also focused on its strategy related to hardware manufacturing, aimed at reducing costs and headwinds from hardware cycles. Moreover, continuous product launches, growing popularity of its self-service offerings and synergies from acquisitions are catalysts. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. NCR has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Nonetheless, we remain slightly cautious about the weakness in the ATM business as large customers across North America, India, the Middle East and Africa delayed their spending. Additionally, NCR's highly leveraged balance sheet is a headwind. Also, competition from Diebold and HP, remains a concern.”

7/3/2018 – NCR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NCR’s focus on growth of cloud segment and modernization of services business are proving to be worthy, especially at a time when its ATM segment is not performing well. NCR is also focused on its strategy related to hardware manufacturing, aimed at reducing costs and headwinds from hardware cycles. Furthermore, continuous product launches, growing popularity of its self-service offerings and synergies from acquisitions are the catalysts. Nonetheless, we remain slightly cautious about the weakness in the ATM business as large customers across North America, India, the Middle East and Africa delayed their spending. Additionally, a slow conversion to Windows 10 is the other primary reason behind softness in ATM business. Also, competition from Diebold Inc. and HP Inc., and a high debt burden remain concerns.”

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.18. 63,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.77.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 73.82%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hayford purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $512,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 178,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,249.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in NCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in NCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

