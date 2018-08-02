Realty Income Corp (O) Stake Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,847 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

In other news, Director Kathleen Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income opened at $55.98 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.16. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.95 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

