RealPage (RP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.36 million.RealPage also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.44-1.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on RealPage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on RealPage and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RealPage in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of RealPage stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.95. 978,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,418. RealPage has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 162.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. RealPage had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $216.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 794,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $45,096,889.47. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,674,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,002,610.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 78,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $4,749,366.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,704 shares in the company, valued at $136,697,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,630,121 shares of company stock worth $212,782,913. Corporate insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

