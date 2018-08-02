RealPage (RP) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, Bloomberg Earnings reports. RealPage had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $216.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. RealPage updated its Q3 guidance to $0.34-0.36 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.44-1.48 EPS.

RP stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 978,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.22 and a beta of 1.07. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

In other news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 476,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $27,058,054.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,775,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,947,688.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $468,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,239,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,630,121 shares of company stock worth $212,782,913 in the last ninety days. 24.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on RealPage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on RealPage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RealPage in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

