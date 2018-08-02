RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) Position Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,725 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.12% of RCI Hospitality worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 15,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.48. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $34.84.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Westpark Capital set a $34.00 target price on RCI Hospitality and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

RCI Hospitality Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.