Raytheon (RTN) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 66,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 24,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 156,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 14,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon opened at $197.35 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $171.64 and a 52-week high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.34.

In other Raytheon news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,241 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total value of $263,265.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $131,732.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,862 shares of company stock worth $816,748. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

