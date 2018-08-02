Raymond James Increases Secure Energy Services (SES) Price Target to C$14.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$12.75 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 72.62% from the company’s current price.

SES has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

TSE:SES traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.40. 640,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,598. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$6.96 and a 1-year high of C$9.82.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Secure Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of C$705.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$645.90 million.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

