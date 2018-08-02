Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,833,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,457,000 after purchasing an additional 140,729 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,682,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,731,000 after purchasing an additional 62,443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,641,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,063,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,498,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,655,000 after purchasing an additional 86,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.92.

Shares of NEE opened at $167.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $144.70 and a twelve month high of $171.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 49.10% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.27%.

In related news, Director Eric E. Silagy sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $1,787,353.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,916.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,310,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,122,393.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,939 shares of company stock valued at $18,698,946 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

