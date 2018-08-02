Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,131 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $27,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,547,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $126,662,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 561,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after acquiring an additional 40,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,988,000 after acquiring an additional 86,276 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $166.83 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $170.40.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

