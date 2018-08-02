Rapid7 (RPD) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rapid7 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Rapid7 traded up $0.53, hitting $28.96, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 4,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 0.89. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $33.92.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 122.32% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Alan Matthews sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 7,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $230,444.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,880,293 shares of company stock valued at $56,823,562. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rapid7 by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 212,146 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth $15,328,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth $22,119,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 101,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 29,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

