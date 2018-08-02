Rank Group (RNK) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rank Group (LON:RNK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of Rank Group to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th.

Rank Group stock opened at GBX 187.60 ($2.46) on Monday. Rank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.40 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250 ($3.28).

In related news, insider John O’Reilly purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £304,000 ($399,421.89).

About Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

