Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.16

News articles about Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ranger Energy Services earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3442798829531 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

NYSE:RNGR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 54,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,198. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $152.14 million and a PE ratio of -12.13.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.32. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.63 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

