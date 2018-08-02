Range Resources (RRC) Upgraded at Capital One Financial

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

RRC has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.02.

Range Resources opened at $15.38 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.50 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $153,773.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $67,160.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,484 shares in the company, valued at $657,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 119.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 200,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 144.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

