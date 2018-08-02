Radius Health Inc (RDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.84 Million

Analysts expect Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report sales of $20.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.02 million to $21.50 million. Radius Health reported sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,026.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $95.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.11 million to $105.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $180.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $152.69 million to $226.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.09. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 706.11% and a negative return on equity of 108.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price target on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Radius Health traded down $0.47, hitting $22.48, on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 30,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,957. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $1,240,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,300,913 shares in the company, valued at $156,325,651.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 60,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,756,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,110,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,866,423.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $6,885,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth $29,903,000. BB Biotech AG grew its holdings in Radius Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 5,853,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Radius Health by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,862,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LLC grew its holdings in Radius Health by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LLC now owns 333,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 139,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Radius Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,736,000 after acquiring an additional 111,841 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

