Radian Group (RDN) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

RDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radian Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $24.25 to $23.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Shares of Radian Group traded up $0.16, reaching $19.26, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 139,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $319.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,454.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,483.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

