R1 RCM (RCM) Stock Price Up 8.9%

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) shares rose 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 1,065,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 532,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $879.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of -0.80.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 65,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

